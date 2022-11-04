Mandatory housing measures for all poultry and captive birds to come into effect

Hartlepool Borough Council’s Trading Standards Team wishes to alert Hartlepool’s captive bird and poultry keepers about new mandatory housing measures for all poultry and captive birds.

These measures will be introduced to all areas of England from 00:01 on Monday 7 November.

This requirement follows a decision made by the United Kingdom’s Chief Veterinary Officer as part of the national strategy to protect captive birds from the increased risk of contracting avian influenza.

The housing measures legally require all bird keepers to keep their birds indoors and to follow stringent biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks from the disease, regardless of type or size.

Over the last year, the United Kingdom has faced its largest ever outbreak of avian influenza with over 200 cases confirmed since late October 2021. The introduction of the housing measures comes after the disease was detected at over 70 premises since the beginning of October, as well as multiple reports in wild birds.

The Chief Veterinary Officer is now encouraging all bird keepers across England to prepare, including taking steps to safeguard animal welfare, consult their private vet and expand housing where necessary.

Biosecurity guidance and a biosecurity self-assessment checklist have been published by Defra to assist all bird keepers in instigating and maintaining good biosecurity, which together with further updates on the latest avian influenza situation, can be found at GOV.UK/bird-flu

The addition of housing measures to the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone already in force across England means all bird keepers across England must:

provide housing or netting for all poultry and captive birds

cleanse and disinfect clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after contact with poultry and captive birds – if practical, use disposable protective clothing

reduce the movement of people, vehicles or equipment to and from areas where poultry and captive birds are kept, to minimise contamination from manure, slurry and other products, and use effective vermin control

keep records of mortality, movement of poultry and poultry products and any changes in production

thoroughly cleanse and disinfect housing on a continuous basis

keep fresh disinfectant at the right concentration at all farm and poultry housing entry and exit points

minimise direct and indirect contact between poultry and captive birds and wild birds, including making sure all feed and water is not accessible to wild birds

prevent access by poultry to ponds and watercourses and ensure that birds are kept in fenced or enclosed areas

You should register your poultry*, even if only kept as pets, so you can be contacted during an outbreak and provided with up-to-date information and advice on keeping your birds safe. This is a legal requirement if you have 50 or more birds. *Poultry includes chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese, pigeon (bred for meat), partridge, quail, guinea fowl and pheasants.

If you are a keeper of under 50 captive birds or poultry you can register your flock voluntarily with DEFRA. Information on registration can be found at:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/poultry-including-game-birds-registration-rules-and-forms

If you require further information please contact the Trading Standards Team on 01429 523362 or email trading.standards@hartlepool.gov.uk