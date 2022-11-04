TV’s The Spanish Chef brings tasty tapas to Rouge Restaurant

TV’s The Spanish Chef, Omar Allibhoy, will be cooking up some tasty treats at a Tapas Night at New City College Rouge Restaurant, on Thursday 10th November.

Along with Hospitality and Catering students, Omar will be delivering a menu at an affordable price – £20 for 6 tapas – at the college’s commercial restaurant based at the Redbridge campus in Chadwell Heath Lane, from 6pm (last orders 7.15pm).

Described by Gordon Ramsey as the Antonio Banderas of cooking, Omar has launched the restaurant chain Tapas Revolution, appeared on numerous TV shows such as Sunday Brunch, The One Show, This Morning, MasterChef and Saturday Kitchen, and has written two successful cookery books.

He will be bringing the delights of Spain to Havering and Redbridge by creating such dishes as Chorizo a la Sidra (Spiced chorizo sausage stewed with sweet cider), Gambas al Ajillo (Tiger prawns with garlic and parsley oil cooked in the traditional terracotta pot) and Alitas de Pollo a la Miel y Limon (Marinated crispy chicken wings with a lemon and honey dressing) among many more – all served in the newly refurbished, stylish Rouge restaurant.

The special price will enable local people hit by the cost of living crisis to enjoy celebrity chef-cooked food at a great price!

Book your table now on 0208 548 7441 or at rouge@ncclondon.ac.uk

Rouge is a training restaurant for Hospitality and Catering students of New City College and is based on the college site at Chadwell Heath Lane, Romford, RM6 4XT

See here for more details about Rouge.

For more information about Omar Allibhoy see his website.