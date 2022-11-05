Get set for Hartlepool Enterprise Week

The first ever Hartlepool Enterprise Week will take place later this month with the aim of helping more people to start their own business.

Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Economic Growth Team in partnership with key business support organisations, the week will run from November 14th-18th.

It will comprise a series of free events designed to give budding entrepreneurs the information they need to become their own boss.

Councillor Mike Young, Chair of the Council’s Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “Whether you have a great business idea or simply want to turn a hobby into income, we’d love to hear from you.

“A range of advice and support will be available throughout the week to help you take the next steps towards becoming self-employed.”

The BIS on Whitby Street, the Council’s award-winning centre for start-up businesses in the creative sector, will host a series of events, including a “Drop-in All Day” session from 10am-6pm on Wednesday 16th November where people will be able to learn how to turn their side hustle/hobby into a business.

The BIS will also be the venue the following day for a Drop-in Day with a representative of the Department of International Trade aimed at new-start businesses thinking of selling overseas.

And on the same day it will host week 1 of an Exploring Self-Employment Course.

Councillor Young added: “Thriving small businesses are key to a healthy and successful local economy, and I would urge people to support them by shopping locally wherever possible.”

Go to www.investinhartlepool.co.uk/enterpriseweek for full details of Hartlepool Enterprise Week events.