Trainee nurse Sharleen banking on a career in healthcare

A trainee nurse who gave up a career in banking during the COVID-19 pandemic says she has no regrets.

Sharleen King was inspired by NHS colleagues during the crisis and left her job as a bank manager to pursue a route in healthcare.

Sharleen began her career at ESNEFT as a ward clerk on the children’s ward at Colchester Hospital, before becoming an assistant practitioner in the north east Essex community.

Sharleen said: “Going from banking to nursing – it was a whole different world.

“But it’s such an amazing feeling and it is one of the best jobs I have ever had.

“I wanted to be hands on when I saw how the nurses and consultants worked together as a team, it was really moving for me.”

Sharleen works with qualified nurses, under supervision, while studying for her nursing degree.

She said: “It’s been fantastic, an amazing journey. I have had phenomenal support and it is nice to know I can study for three years and have the security of a job to go back to.

“I wanted to find a place where I could actually grow and ESNEFT have allowed me to do that.”

While nursing is Sharleen’s future, she has used some of her banking skills to benefit our patients.

She said: “I have been able to transfer skills, such as dealing with vulnerable people.

“That has been beneficial in how I communicate with different patients with various needs, such as those with learning difficulties and those at risk of financial abuse.”

