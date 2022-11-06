Budget for challenging times to be discussed by Cabinet

A budget which addresses the challenging financial climate while protecting essential public services in Cornwall will be discussed by Cornwall Council’s Cabinet committee next week.

Unprecedented inflationary pressures and an increased demand for our services have left a large budget gap in the next financial year of £62 million to be addressed, which, unless additional funding can be secured, will see a reduction to discretionary services provided by the council.

The report going before cabinet outlines a proposed budget including a 2.99% increase to council tax bills, well below current rates of inflation. Within this budget the council’s essential services are being protected.

Work will also be undertaken to ensure the authority is maximising efficiencies in our work with partner agencies, especially with regards to social care services and schools.

The plans, if approved by the Cabinet, will go out for public consultation and for review by our Overview & Scrutiny Committees before coming back before the Cabinet in the new year and ultimately going to Full Council for final approval.

Cllr David Harris, deputy leader of Cornwall Council, said: “This has been a very difficult budget process with some very difficult decisions still to be made before we are able to finally close the budget gap.

“Good financial management and planning last year left us in a sound position, but the effects of the global economic uncertainty have created inflationary pressures that have hit us hard, and left us needing to find further savings to plug the financial gap.

“Ensuring our council tax does not rise by more than 2.99% was a real priority as we need to protect our residents who are also being hit so hard by the cost of living crisis. And indeed, we continue to offer additional support for those who need it most through our Council Tax Support Scheme.

“This budget focuses on ensuring we spend the money we have on those things that matter most to our residents, those essential statutory services like care, housing and waste collection, while critically reviewing those services which we have a choice to, rather than are obliged to, provide.

“While this budget is based on the funding plans currently in place, we will continue through all avenues available to work hard with Government to secure extra funding for Cornwall.”

Next week’s Cabinet meeting will take place in the Trelawny Room at New County Hall on Wednesday, November 10, starting at 10am.

Members of the public are welcome to attend, or you can follow proceedings live via the council’s webcast service.

Published 01 November, 2022