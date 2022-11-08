Deputy Leader of Barnsley Council to step away from politics at next local elections

Councillor Chris Lamb, our Deputy Leader and Rockingham ward councillor, has announced that he will not be standing in the May 2023 local elections.

Councillor Lamb was first elected in 2011 and will have served as a Rockingham Ward Councillor for 12 years. Before that, Chris was an independent member of the South Yorkshire Police Authority for four years and spent many years as a trade union activist and official for Unison.

Cllr Chris Lamb, Deputy Leader and Rockingham ward councillor, said: “It has been a great privilege and pleasure to represent the people of Rockingham and I would like to thank residents for their support and kindness over the years.

“My family, friends and close colleagues have known for a while that it was not my intention to stand for council again. Recent family health issues and the sudden death of my close friend Jim Andrews reminded me that we only get one go at this thing called life.

“The most rewarding part of being a councillor is supporting people. Sorting out issues and problems for people who may not be confident to speak up for themselves or feel they need a helping hand. In large organisations like Barnsley Council, it can be difficult to know which department or officer to contact. I was always happy to navigate a way through for residents and families to get matters resolved, or their voice heard.”

Cllr Sir Steve Houghton CBE, Leader of Barnsley Council, said: “I’m really sad Chris is moving on. He has been an excellent advocate for Rockingham and a first-class Deputy Leader. His knowledge and skills have benefited people across the council and Barnsley. Chris always made it clear he would move into other areas from next year and I’m grateful to him for his sound advice and commitment over the last twelve years.”

“Chris deserves our thanks and good wishes for the future. He will be greatly missed by us all and his constituents. With his honesty and integrity, Chris and people like him are hugely respected in local government.”