First World War memorial vandalised outside Exeter’s historic Guildhall

Anyone with any information about the vandalism of a First World War memorial from outside Exeter’s historic Guildhall should contact the police.

The Silent Solider tribute was created for the 100th Anniversary of the First World War.

The metal figure in the shape of a First World War solider was fastened to the railings outside the historic Guildhall.

The figure was snapped it two sometime over the weekend and the vandalism has been reported to the police.

Unfortunately the figure was a limited edition and is not able to be replaced.

The Lord Mayor of Exeter Cllr Yolonda Henson said: “I am deeply sadden and disappointed to see that the Silent Solider tribute, which was created for the 100th Anniversary of the First World War, has been vandalised.

“The Silent Solider was on display outside the Guildhall as a sign of respect for all those that have lost their lives during conflict.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or email 101@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk