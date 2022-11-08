Hospital Visitor Car Park Works 12-13 November

Harrogate District Hospital’s visitor car parking space will be reduced on Saturday 12 November to Sunday 13 November 2022 due to construction work on site. The area in blue on the map below (the multi-storey section of the car park) will be closed.

We are sorry for any disruption this may cause and we ask visitors to please plan according if you are travelling by car to visit us over this weekend.

The car park will be open as usual on Monday 14 November 2022.