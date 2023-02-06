David Harris discusses the teachers strike on BBC Berkshire

26th January 2023

The Teachers strikes in February will mean school closures, but can you take time off work and do you get paid?



NEU teachers strike Schedule

England and Wales

After balloting 300,000 teachers and support staff, the UK’s largest education union, the National Education Union (NEU), announced seven strike days in February and March:

1 February: All schools in England and Wales

14 February: All schools in Wales

28 February: North and north-west England, Yorkshire and Humber

1 March: East Midlands, West Midlands, and the NEU’s eastern region

2 March: South-east and south-west England, and London

15 and 16 March: All schools in England and Wales

NEU teachers in sixth-form colleges in England, who have already been striking, in a separate pay dispute, will also walk out on these dates.

Wales

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) is taking action short of a strike from 1 February, including not attending meetings after 17:00 and refusing to engage with school inspectors.

Scotland

Teachers are striking in two local authorities per day until 6 February. The Educational Institute of Scotland and two other unions will also walk out on 28 February and 1 March. And the EIS will hold 20 further strike days from 13 March to 21 April.

Northern Ireland

Most teachers in Northern Ireland are walking out for half a day on 21 February. Teachers from five unions have been taking action short of a strike since October.